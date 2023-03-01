ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The results of a pilot grant program from Albuquerque’s Economic Development Department are in. The program focused on creating new employment pathways for workers in early childhood education.

A third-party evaluation reports the Workforce Development Systems Improvement to Increase Employment Equity (WDSIIEE) served 362 early childhood education job seekers. According to a City of Albuquerque press release, the project was funded by a $450,000 grant from the WK Kellogg Foundation.

The program connected jobseekers from underserved communities to various types of training, career fairs, and other employment support. “We recognize that lower-income residents, immigrants, and people of color often experience unfavorable educational and employment circumstances,” said Max Gruner, economic development director. “Supporting people with the tools they need not only helps the individual but the entire community as we work to fill gaps in the system and bolster our workforce for essential sectors.”