NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest job numbers reveal that there has been an over 20,000 person increase in the number of employed New Mexicans from May 2022 to May 2023, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (DWS).

“We are paying people a livable wage, providing child care for working parents, and making it easier for employers to find prepared candidates by putting more people through college and technical training,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release.

The boost in jobs came largely from private, non-farm employers. Service jobs, in particular, saw growth, the data shows – after years of difficulty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Government jobs also saw a rise in New Mexico; 4,700 government jobs were added over the last year, the data reveals.

However, a few job categories lost jobs. Wholesale trade, durable goods, transportation, and warehousing jobs are all down slightly this year.

Some officials are taking the job numbers as a sign that economic policies designed to boost the New Mexico economy are working. “The latest job growth numbers speak volumes about the economic health and growing potential of New Mexico,” Department of Workforce Solutions Cabinet Secretary Sarita Nair said in a press release.