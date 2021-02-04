Forest Service looking to hire about 50 people for wildland forest positions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Forest Service is looking to fill several positions. They are looking to fill about 50 positions across the Southwest Region that includes both season and full-time work. They are looking to hire everything from dispatchers to hotshot squad leaders and prevention technicians.

According to a news release, applicants are required to use USAjobs.gov to apply. After setting up an online profile, you can apply to different positions and locations across the Southwestern Region. Applications will be accepted from any U.S. citizen at least 18 years of age. The application deadline is Feb. 9, 2021. A list of open positions is also available on the Forest Service website.

