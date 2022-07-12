SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – FEMA is looking for locals to help their communities recover from wildfires. The federal agency is hiring dozens of temporary workers to coordinate with local agencies, help with the grant process and more.

Most positions last for about four months. The various jobs aid with community recovery needs, mostly in Santa Fe.

Available positions include:

Logistics Specialists: usajobs.gov/job/664117800. The application period closes on July 14 or when 100 applications have been received, which may be sooner than the date.

Mitigation Grants Specialists: usajobs.gov/job/664056000. The application period closes on July 14 or when 200 applications have been received, which may be sooner than the date.

Voluntary Agency Liaison Specialists: usajobs.gov/job/664322300. The application period closes on July 15 or when 100 applications have been received, which may be sooner than the date.

Conditions of Employment: