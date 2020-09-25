Expo for unemployed miners to be held in Silver City

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- The greater population continues to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The workplace has been revolutionized in a few short months. Bellwether is the largest managed services provider in the New Orleans area and has been around since the 1980's. Over the years they've seen quite a bit of changes in how New Orleans has progressed through different ages of technology.

"Poco" Sloss is the CEO of Bellwether Technology and says that the coronavirus is accelerating some already in place, workplace culture, saying, "our company in a period of two to three weeks, had to shift a thousand people's workspace from office to home. Now that technology has been enabled, I think people are seeing there are some advantages that people didn't see before and that is changing the landscape."