Expo for unemployed miners to be held in Silver City

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is struggling with unemployment and many of those out of work are mine employees. When the pandemic hit, many mines shut down or drastically reduced production. Much of that was due to the economic downturn.

Now, Western New Mexico and Chino Mine’s parent company are holding a drive-thru expo on September 30 to help mine employees and contractors. They will give personal consultations in an effort to get them employed; it will be held in Silver City.

Latest News on Jobs

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss