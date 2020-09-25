Expo for unemployed miners to be held in Silver City

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is struggling with unemployment and many of those out of work are mine employees. When the pandemic hit, many mines shut down or drastically reduced production. Much of that was due to the economic downturn.
Now, Western New Mexico and Chino Mine’s parent company are holding a drive-thru expo on September 30 to help mine employees and contractors. They will give personal consultations in an effort to get them employed; it will be held in Silver City.
