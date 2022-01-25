Emergency resolution to address staffing shortage at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino and the Lobo men's basketball team will look to break through to their first conference victory of the season on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs are 13-5 on the season and have one of the top defenses in the country, however UNM has history on its side, as Fresno State only has two wins in 13 trips to The Pit. "Even though we haven't won a Mountain West game, I mean, I feel like we can hang with anybody in the league," said Jay Allen-Tovar. "We just got to figure out how to win in the end. I just want one taste of a Mountain West win." The game starts at 7 p.m. and will stream on Stadium.

Meanwhile the women's basketball team has yet to lose a conference game, and added a 30 point victory to the résumé on Tuesday night. Every player on the roster got into the action against San Jose State, including freshman and former Sandia High School standout, Vianè Cumber. She was one one of two Lobos to finish in double figures with 14 points. "Coach always tell us to be ready because we never know when it's our chance and so, we just try to stay locked in," said Cumber "You know, we compete in practice too. So, we always feel like once we get our opportunity we're always really ready." The Lobos are now 14-4 overall and 8-0 against Mountain West opponents. Up next for UNM is UNLV on Thursday.