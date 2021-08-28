Clovis program helps connect people to remote jobs

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Economic Development is launching a free program connecting people with remote jobs. Clovis Remote participants will receive virtual training, resume and interview prep, and also help with finding work.

It’s available to anyone living within 25 miles of the city, including military spouses and local veterans at Cannon Air Force Base. Those without remote work experience can also take advantage of the program but will need to complete an online training course. The first session is September 13.