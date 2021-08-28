Clovis program helps connect people to remote jobs

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Economic Development is launching a free program connecting people with remote jobs. Clovis Remote participants will receive virtual training, resume and interview prep, and also help with finding work.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Protected Mississippi Kite shot in Corrales
- Crime: Truck stolen from father, son duo found torched
- Investigation: New Mexico firefighter threatens to sue over DWI arrest
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico August 27 – September 2
- Weather: Milder start to the weekend, more afternoon scattered storms
It’s available to anyone living within 25 miles of the city, including military spouses and local veterans at Cannon Air Force Base. Those without remote work experience can also take advantage of the program but will need to complete an online training course. The first session is September 13.