SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
According to a news release from the City of Santa Fe, The Parks and Open Space Division has open positions for anyone 18-years-old and over.
Parks Seasonal Maintenance Worker and Temporary Laborer positions:
- Positions last for 6 months
- Start at $15 hourly
- Require physical labor outdoors in the elements
- Schedule: 4 x 10-hour-day work week
Full-time positions are also available in the Complete Streets Division:
- Paint and Sign Technician
- Paint and Sign Technician Senior
- Traffic Signal Electrician
- Signal Technician Intermediate
All applicants must bring proof of education and a valid drivers license. For a list of all job openings visit the city’s website.