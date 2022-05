ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is partnering with local union, AFSCME Council 18, to host a rapid-hire event Saturday, May 14. It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lujan Union Hall at 1202 Pennsylvania St. NE

Several city departments will be there to talk with potential job seekers as the city works to fill vacancies. Some of the departments that will be there include; the security division, solid waste, transit, Albuquerque Police and more.