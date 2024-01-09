ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking to hire for a range of positions. From new police cadets to finance experts, the jobs come with benefits like health and dental insurance.

“A job with the City is more than just a paycheck, it’s a pathway to fulfilling work and that makes a positive impact for our families,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “We have positions open in just about all of our departments, and we know there are qualified, committed people in our community who would be a great fit for our team, and would benefit from the incentives and support we have to offer.”

Some of the open positions come with extra incentives, like a hiring incentive up to $1,000 for bus drivers. Firefighter paramedics can get a bonus of up to $15,000 if they finish training and work for more than a year, the city says. And city employees can even claim a finder’s fee for helping bring new city workers onboard.

More information on positions and hiring incentives can be found at CABQ.gov/bonus.