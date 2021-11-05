City of Albuquerque in need of lifeguards for the winter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is in desperate need of lifeguards during their winter months, trying to fill close hire close to 40 lifeguards. At the Los Altos pool, hours had to be adjusted because there are not enough lifeguards who are able to work during the day.

Which makes sense because most lifeguards are young adults who may be in school but the city says it’s taking its toll on the pools. “A lot of those college-aged kids go out of town, go to other colleges so they can’t lifeguard during the day or during the week so it had impacted our hours,” said Josh Herbert, aquatics division manager for the city.

During the winter months, there are five indoor pools that the city operates. Right now, they are sitting on 200 lifeguards working at those five pools but the city says that isn’t enough when you consider most of them work during the evenings or weekends and don’t have the needed coverage for the rest of the day.

They say they are working on hiring 20 more lifeguards but really could ideally use 40 more. “We have a lifeguard class during our Thanksgiving break, and we have another class that we are really trying to push for during our winter break,” Herbert said.

The city says they hope that they can hire as many guards as they can because they still need people for the summer which they usually need a staff of 400 for those months.

Now, the aquatics department isn’t the only city service that is being affected by staffing shortages, community centers are also looking to fill positions. For more information, visit cabq.gov/humanresources/city-employment-opportunities/work-for-the-city-you-love.