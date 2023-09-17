ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque held a job fair specifically for Spanish speakers on Sunday. Dozens gathered at the Casa Del Rey church, hoping to find an inclusive job that accommodates Spanish speakers.

“This is actually the first time that the city is really working toward creating a Spanish-speaking hiring fair and event,” said Doug Small, civic engagement manager for the mayor’s office. “We’ve been very proactive in our approach to try and make our different materials necessary into Spanish. So, we really want to make sure that we’re doing outreach in a more inclusive way.”

Over ten city departments will be looking to fill multiple positions, ranging in English proficiency. On-site support staff was available at the fair, verifying work documentation papers for new hires. Bilingual staff also helped job seekers navigate through the process.