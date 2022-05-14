ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is trying to tackle its worker shortage, holding a rapid hiring event Saturday morning at the Lujan Union Hall at Pennsylvania and I-40. There were government officials and representatives from the local union for state employees to help with the hiring.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Viernes13 de Mayo 2022
- New Mexico: City of Santa Fe declines man’s donation to expand city dog park
- Crime: Hobbs man charged with 2 counts of homicide by vehicle
- Albuquerque: Farmers preparing for Rio Grande to run dry this summer
- Trending: Grandmother charged in grandson’s deadly overdose released from jail
For those not able to attend, the city is still looking to hire in solid waste, transit, and APD. Those interested can apply through the city’s website.