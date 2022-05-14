ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is trying to tackle its worker shortage, holding a rapid hiring event Saturday morning at the Lujan Union Hall at Pennsylvania and I-40. There were government officials and representatives from the local union for state employees to help with the hiring.

For those not able to attend, the city is still looking to hire in solid waste, transit, and APD. Those interested can apply through the city’s website.