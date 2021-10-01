City expands jobs training program

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunrise over Albuquerque New Mexico | Adobe Stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is expanding its job training program. The program will now offer courses in early childhood education and grant writing thanks to a new partnership between the city, the New Mexico Child Care and Education Association and the nonprofit Pivotal New Mexico.

Story continues below:

Job Training Albuqureque launch in January 2020. Since then, the city says it has helped 85 organizations and nearly 200 employees develop skills like coding, accounting, project management and commercial driver’s license training. For more information, visit jobtrainingabq.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES