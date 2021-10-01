City expands jobs training program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is expanding its job training program. The program will now offer courses in early childhood education and grant writing thanks to a new partnership between the city, the New Mexico Child Care and Education Association and the nonprofit Pivotal New Mexico.
Job Training Albuqureque launch in January 2020. Since then, the city says it has helped 85 organizations and nearly 200 employees develop skills like coding, accounting, project management and commercial driver’s license training. For more information, visit jobtrainingabq.org.