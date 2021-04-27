City employees in high demand

The Albuquerque Rescue Plan will use funding for COVID relief in a number of areas throughout the city including municipal development and parks and recreation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Keller is encouraging people to apply for city jobs, even if they are not ready to return to work just yet. “If you think you might need a job financially in July or August, start looking now to get all the paperwork now, and we’ll always work with you so that maybe your start date could be August 1 when unemployment runs out,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Just like many other employers, city departments are struggling to fill positions. The transit department, solid waste, and more. The mayor says they will need to bolster the workforce to avoid gaps in services like buses and airport vendors as the city emerges from the pandemic.