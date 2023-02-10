BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — After the success of their first virtual job fair last month, Bernalillo county is holding another one. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, February 15.

“Our staff learned some things during January’s virtual job fair and hopefully so did our future employees who came to check it out,” said Human Resources Director Bernadette Perez, “Keep an eye on our job board and when you see a job of interest, apply. Then come to the virtual job fair and meet the staff member trying to fill that job.”

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The county is hiring for various departments with 93 jobs with benefits.

Those benefits include the ability to earn five weeks of paid time off, top-tier health care, and 15 paid holidays.

To register for the event, visit this webpage, and if you want to see jobs in the county, click here.