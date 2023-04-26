ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking to hire youth and young adults to fill a range of positions. Entry-level positions may be offered on the spot, and the county is working to ensure individuals with disabilities can apply.

The rapid hire event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center (2008 Larrazolo Road SW). And the county is looking for a varied group of people.

“We are excited to partner with the state on this job fair to ensure we are reaching out to youth with disabilities,” Bernadette Perez, the director of human resources, said in a press release. “Come for the jobs and for information on vocational counseling, job search assistance, employment training, and more.”

People from the county’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space, Aquatics, Behavioral Health, and Clerk’s Office branches will be at the event looking for applicants. If you want to apply, make sure you bring the necessary paperwork, such as work permits and identification.

And if you’re in a situation where your guardian helps make care decisions, be sure to bring them along as well. For more info, check out Bernco.gov or call 505-468-7341.