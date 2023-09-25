BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking to hire for a range of positions around the county. To fill spots, they’re hosting a virtual job fair.

The virtual fair will be held online on September 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To participate, you need to register online at this link.

Departments like Parks and Recreation, Animal Care Services, Behavioral Health, Information Technology, the Metro Detention Center, Youth Services Center, and others are looking to hire, according to the county. You can find open positions and apply online at this link.

“Virtual job fairs have really helped us to identify, meet, and hire qualified, motivated, and diverse candidates,” Bernadette Perez, the director of Bernalillo County Human Resources, said in a press release. “If you want to work for BernCo, apply for a position and then come to the virtual job fair.”