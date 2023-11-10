BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The county is hosting another virtual job fair. The event will allow locals to seek a range of jobs with the county.

The virtual job fair will be held Wednesday, November 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. To participate, you should register in advanced at this link.

You can look for open positions ahead of time at the Bernalillo County job board link. If there’s a job opening you are interested in, you can apply online before attending the job fair.

At the virtual job fair, representatives from a range of county departments will be available. Multiple departments are looking to hire as soon as possible, the county says.