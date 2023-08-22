ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s Youth Services Center is looking to hire youth program officers to work with young New Mexicans who are waiting for court hearings. In a rapid-hire event, the county hopes to onboard youth program officers who maintain security and order at the Youth Services Center. The county is even offering a $5,000 bonus for new hires that complete a nine-month probationary period.

The rapid-hire event will be Saturday, August 26, at the Juvenile Detention Center (5100 Second St NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico). The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Providing a safe and secure environment for the youth at Bernalillo County’s Youth Services Center is our commitment, and we’re looking for compassionate adults who will continue to contribute to that,” Youth Services Center Director Michael Ferstl said in a press release.

Those interested in applying should begin their application online; then, visit the hiring event with their resume, the county says.