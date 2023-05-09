BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is working with the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) to host a hiring event on Thursday, May 11. They are seeking medical and behavioral health professionals, including registered nurses, social workers, and more.

The event will be held at the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Benefits for available positions vary but can include sign-on bonuses, insurance, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement. To view or apply for available positions with Bernalillo County, click here.