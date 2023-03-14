BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A wind tower manufacturer is setting up production in New Mexico. New Mexico’s Economic Development Department announced that Arcosa Wind Towers will open a production facility in Belen.

State officials say Arcosa has received $750 million in new orders, including many from New Mexico. The wind tower company plans to buy the old Keter Plastics building and a Burlington Northern rail spur along Highway 304 in the Rio Grande Industrial Park.

The company expects to hire 250 employees. “The transition to clean energy brings with it more diversified, higher-paying and skilled jobs,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Arcosa is repurposing an old factory for new investments in our state and our communities – this is a win-win.”

“We look forward to expanding our manufacturing capacity to New Mexico, where market demand for new wind projects is robust,” Antonio Carrillo, President and CEO of Arcosa, Inc., said. “Our new facility will strengthen our position in the wind-tower market and enable Arcosa to benefit from growing wind investment in the Southwest. We are pleased to create new jobs in the State of New Mexico, which has been a supportive partner and a strong proponent of wind-energy development.”