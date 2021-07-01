APS to host job fairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting two upcoming job fairs. The first will be for all educators will be held Thursday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center located at 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

The second is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at the Rio Grande High School located at 2300 Arenal Road SW from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The more than 800 positions include teachers, nurses, kitchen staff, bus drivers and more. Interviews will be done on the spot and job offers may be made on site.

APS says to bring copies of your resume, a cover letter, and licenses and to register in advance to save time at the registration table. For more information or to register for the job fair, visit aps.edu/news/2020-2021/aps-is-hiring.

