ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting a transfer expo and job fair this week. It’s happening Wednesday at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at Louisiana and Commanche.

The event for internal transfers will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the public job fair running from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees should bring copies of their resumes. APS is looking to fill a number of positions including nurses, bus drivers, and substitute teachers, just to name a few. Some jobs could hire on the spot. Advance registration is required.