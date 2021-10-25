APS holds in-person job fair Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is looking to hire educators, special education teachers, educational assistants, nurses, counselors, and many more positions during the district’s in-person job fair on Monday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex located at 3315 Louisiana Blvd.

The district asks that those attending the event bring several copies of their resume and be prepared to fill out an application. APS states that interviews will be conducted onsite and jobs may be offered on the spot.

Applicants are also asked to wear a mask. For a list of job openings, visit aps.edu.

