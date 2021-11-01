APS hires 70 people to help with labor shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says it hired 70 people to help with the district’s labor shortage. The new hires include teachers, food workers, bus drivers, custodians and educational assistants.

The district is planning on holding a career fair on Wednesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Mexico Workforce Connection on Mountain Road and another in January. APS is still looking for more custodians, bus drivers, security aides and substitutes.

For more information, visit wccnm.org/individuals/job-fairs.

