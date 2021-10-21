APS Board approves $1K signing bonus for new school bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is offering a bonus to address the school bus driver shortage. Right now, the district is down 70 drivers and officials say they are not getting applicants.

Wednesday night, the school board voted to use federal funding to offer $1,000 stipends for new bus drivers. The money will be given out in increments over the course of the school year to incentivize drivers to stick around.

The board also gave bus drivers a slight bump in starting salary to $18 an hour, up from $17.