APS Board approves $1K signing bonus for new school bus drivers

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is offering a bonus to address the school bus driver shortage. Right now, the district is down 70 drivers and officials say they are not getting applicants.

Story continues below

Wednesday night, the school board voted to use federal funding to offer $1,000 stipends for new bus drivers. The money will be given out in increments over the course of the school year to incentivize drivers to stick around.

The board also gave bus drivers a slight bump in starting salary to $18 an hour, up from $17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES