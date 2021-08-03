ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid a labor shortage felt across the city of Albuquerque’s government operations, city leaders are hoping new bonuses will funnel job seekers into a large number of vacant, “high-need” government jobs. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and nearly a dozen other department leaders released their plans Tuesday, offering signing employees between $750 to up to $15,000 dollars for new hires.

The bonuses ultimately vary based on the position a person takes. At the high end, the city is offering $15,000 for new and lateral hires to join the Albuquerque Police Department or for certified firefighter paramedics to join Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Most of the bonuses for new City of Albuquerque hires are worth $750 total, broken up across multiple payments. The bonuses target certain positions within Animal Welfare, Municipal Development, Family and Community Services, Planning and Zoning, Solid Waste, Transit and several cross-department jobs.

In the case of most of the bonuses, the city will give an initial $250 payment after the completion of an equipment certification or probationary period, which usually ranges between 3 to 6 months. The second payment for most bonuses will come after the employee has worked for one year, usually worth $500.

For example, in the Family and Community Services Department, the city is paying $750 bonuses to new public outreach support coordinators, teach assistants, and teachers. Those payments are full after one year of service to the city.

“The bonuses are different obviously depending on the job, and that’s something we worked on primary with the market with respect to talent, the qualifications and obviously those sort of pay wages,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “We’re using for these — we have so many vacancies that we’re in great shape budget-wise because we have had so many vacancies, so we have plenty of vacancy savings to use to go towards these bonuses.”

The city is also looking for several trade-related jobs, including HVAC technicians, mechanics, laborers, electricians, and plumbers. Security guards, custodians, and animal handlers are also among some of the positions the city is having trouble hiring for.

The city has posted a complete list of links to jobs it is offering bonuses for. Click here to visit the city’s “Work for the City You Love” website.

“This is very important for our city,” Keller said. “And we’re just trying to do what we can to make sure that we can keep this city up and running and helpful to our families in every sense of the word.”

Shortly before the state of New Mexico dropped its color-coded, county-by-county reopening system, Albuquerque city leaders mentioned hiring difficulties in late June. At the time, they said it had well more than 500 job openings and was hiring in almost every department.