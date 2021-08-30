ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two hundred-fifty new jobs are coming to New Mexico through a Texas-based computer service and software firm. The company, MTX, made the announcement during a news conference Monday morning, saying it will soon open an Albuquerque office.

MTX has previously partnered with New Mexico and about 30 other states on COVID-19 contact tracing software. The New Mexico Economic Development Department says the jobs will carry an average salary of $106,000.

The state is promising to assist with employee training under the Job Training Incentive Program. The company also announced a collaboration with Central New Mexico Community College with their coding and science boot camps.

According to a news release, MTX intends to invest over $2 million in its New Mexico branch. The state’s economic development department pledged $2 million from the state’s LEDA Job-Creation Fund to assist the company. It has worked with New Mexico’s state government previously.

MTX provides technology support in things like disease tracking, emergency child care licensing, vaccination management, and more. The company has created an internship program to help recruit and retain New Mexico talent. To learn more about the job openings, visit their website.