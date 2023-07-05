ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 11, as they look to fill a variety of positions. The school district has 740 open jobs, with roughly 300 of those being teaching positions.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at 3315 Louisiana Boulevard. APS boasts competitive salaries and “attractive benefits packages.”

To Attend the Job Fair:

Register for the event here

Bring copies of your resume

Dress to impress – jobs may be offered on the spot

Apply online here in advance of the job fair. This helps speed up the hiring process.

“Join us for a day of networking, job opportunities, and career growth as we connect job seekers with APS school administrators and department hiring managers.” APS human resource officials

For more information, contact APS Recruiting at recreuitment@aps.edu or at (505) 889-4893. To learn more about the job fair, click here.