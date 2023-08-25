ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will host its “Women in Blue” recruiting event on Saturday, August 26. The community event aims to provide guidance and education for women interested in starting a career in law enforcement.

The event will take place starting at 8:15 a.m. at the Albuquerque Police Academy on Second Street. Attendees will get a chance to speak with female officers and join them for group physical fitness activities. Those who do not want to take part in the physical fitness portion can receive information instead. Lunch and childcare will be provided during the event.