ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is looking to add more volunteer museum guides to its roster. The museum is currently taking applications for the positions, with the application period ending on July 31.

No experience is required to become a volunteer with the Albuquerque Museum, but the museum says “guides should have an interest in learning about art and history; working with audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities; and sharing their passion for art and history with the community.”

Museum guides will be trained weekly on Mondays in a behind-the-scenes program so they can pass their knowledge along to museum guests. The training sessions take place from September to May. The time commitment to become a volunteer is typically two hours every two weeks throughout the year.

Community members with specific skill sets are especially encouraged to apply, such as bilingual speakers and those experienced in working with special needs guests. Becoming a guide comes with some fun perks: free general admission to the museum and Casa San Ysidro, a discount in the museum store, service awards, and social events throughout the year.

“These volunteers will be key partners in the museum’s mission to create an inclusive environment where everyone can be inspired and find connection with art and history,” says the museum.

To see a full description of the museum guide position, click here. To apply, contact Jayme St. Romain at jamyestromain@cabq.gov or (225) 802-0466.