ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are hosting a job fair this coming weekend.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The organization, along with Oak View Group (OVG) Hospitality, is looking to fill dozens of seasonal part-time positions needed to staff the nearly 100 events that are scheduled at the facility in 2024.

Attendees should access the facility via the third base entrance on the west side of the ballpark. Job seekers are asked to print and fill out an Isotopes application or a concessions application in advance of the job fair.

Applicants will be contacted after they submit their applications relative to the next step in the process.