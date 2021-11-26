Albuquerque “Hiring Bus” aims to fill empty city jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is encouraging people to apply for one of its many vacant jobs. The city’s new Hiring Bus will be at Tower Park on Tuesday, starting at 11:00 a.m. to help community members apply for positions.

The bus will have internet access for people to learn about and apply for jobs on the spot. The Albuquerque Police Department, along with the transit and human resource departments, will also be there.

