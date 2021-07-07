Albuquerque FBI to hold virtual recruitment event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque FBI Division will be hosting a virtual recruitment event on July 22 to give job seekers an opportunity to interact with FBI special agents and staff. The division says the invitation-only Diversity Agent Recruitment event aims to familiarize applicants with opportunities available at the FBI.

“In order to effectively accomplish our mission, the FBI must reflect the makeup of the communities we serve,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda in a news release. “We invite all members of ethnic and gender groups underrepresented in policing to apply, although this event is open to applicants of all backgrounds.”

Applicants can talk with a recruiter, participate in small-group sessions with agents, watch a video about what life is like as a student at the FBI Academy and learn tips to speed up the application process. Applicants must be between the ages of 23 and 36 years old, have one to two years of full-time work experience, and hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. The division says no law enforcement or military experience is required.

They also say applicants with backgrounds in foreign languages, STEM, accounting, and law are especially encouraged to attend the event. The division says to request an invitation to the event, visit fbijobs.gov and select “Apply to Jobs” and search for “DAR Albuquerque Talent Network.” Attendance will be limited to guarantee personalized attention, so applicants should apply early.