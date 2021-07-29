Albuquerque Amazon warehouse seeks to hire 1,000 workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bernalillo County is taking applications. The facility is located near Unser and Route 66. They are looking to hire roughly 1,000 warehouse team members. The pay starts at $15.50 an hour, but Amazon is also offering a $1,000 signing bonus.

Amazon jobs can be found at https://search.amazondelivers.jobs

Amazon jobs and more can be found at https://www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/

Bernalillo County jobs can be found at https://www.bernco.gov/human-resources/bernco-jobs/

Construction of the facility began in early January. In May 2020, the company announced building the 465,000-square-foot, multi-level fulfillment center. Bernalillo County approved $6.5 million for infrastructure improvements related to the project.