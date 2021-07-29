Albuquerque Amazon warehouse seeks to hire 1,000 workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bernalillo County is taking applications. The facility is located near Unser and Route 66. They are looking to hire roughly 1,000 warehouse team members. The pay starts at $15.50 an hour, but Amazon is also offering a $1,000 signing bonus.
Story continues below:
- Investigation: 13 APS employees on leave for possible connection to Rep. Williams Stapleton investigation
- Governor: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly
- COVID: New Mexico sees rise in COVID numbers, officials say
- Olympics: Caeleb Dressel goes for more gold on Day 7 of Tokyo Games
- Weather: Storm chances decrease until a cold front this weekend
- Amazon jobs can be found at https://search.amazondelivers.jobs
- Amazon jobs and more can be found at https://www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/
- Bernalillo County jobs can be found at https://www.bernco.gov/human-resources/bernco-jobs/
Construction of the facility began in early January. In May 2020, the company announced building the 465,000-square-foot, multi-level fulfillment center. Bernalillo County approved $6.5 million for infrastructure improvements related to the project.