NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons is hosting in-person hiring event across all New Mexico locations. The events will be at any Albertsons Market and Market Street on August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applicants to show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview for a position in multiple departments. Anyone who receives a job offer can start as early as next week. Some positions, like food service management positions, could get a $500 signing bonus. Full-time and part-time positions are available.