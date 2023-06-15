ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo schools are looking to fill a range of job positions. Interested applicants can check out the job fair at the Mountain View Middle School Cafeteria.

The job fair will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14. The job fair gives applicants a chance to participate in mini-interviews and meet with department representatives.

“APS [Alamogordo Public Schools] is not just an educational institution, but a community that believes in the power of education to transform lives,” Pam Renteria, the acting superintendent of Alamogordo Public Schools, said in a press release. “We are passionate about creating a work environment that supports professional growth, values collaboration, and recognizes the immense contributions of our staff members.”

Applicants should bring resumes. You should also dress professionally, the district says. For more info about available jobs, you can see current openings at this link.