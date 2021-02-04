AFR offering $15,000 hiring bonus for paramedics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is looking for more paramedics and offering a big incentive – a $15,000 hiring bonus.

The department hopes to get at least 45 applicants for the upcoming academy and would like as many paramedics as possible. “It really is about being economically sound. It’s much more efficient for us to hire somebody that already has their paramedic license than for us to have someone go through paramedic school. It takes about a year, so that would mean a firefighter wouldn’t be out in the field for about one year,” said Lt. Tom Ruiz with AFR.

Paramedics have the highest medical training in AFR and handle the most serious medical calls. they make up about a third of the department. The deadline to apply to the next academy is the end of February.