ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE will be holding a few hiring fairs this month. Both fairs will be held at the Ken Sanchez Transit Facility at 8001 Daytona Rd. NW; one on October 17 and the other on October 27.

One hundred and six open Motorcoach Operator and 17 Vehicle Maintenance positions are needing to be filled. The fair aims to expedite the hiring process. “ABQ RIDE is focusing heavily on filling vacant driver and mechanic positions with the goal of building a strong staff who can provide essential transportation services to our community,” said Transit Director Leslie Keener in a statement. “These hiring events are designed to attract strong candidates who possess a commitment to public service in the City of Albuquerque.”

The hiring event will have exclusive facility tours, hands-on bus demonstrations, and Q&A sessions with current employees. Same-day interviews will also be available. Those attending need to bring their driver’s licenses, certifications, and proof of education, such as transcripts or degrees, to speed up the hiring process.

Starting pay rates for bus drivers is $18.27 per hour and will increase to $20.28 per hour after a six-month probationary period. A Commercial Driver’s License isn’t necessary prior to applying for a position. Training will be provided if an applicant is hired.

The event is free and food trucks will be onsite. More information is available on the ABQ RIDE website.