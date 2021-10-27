ABQ BioPark’s BUGarium searching for handler

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a job that deals with the Albuquerque BioPark’s most creepy-crawly critters. The BUGarium is looking for a full-time arthropod keeper.
They want someone who is knowledgeable and enthusiastic to help maintain their collection of more than 100 arthropod species. That includes insects, spiders, scorpions, centipedes and millipedes. Experience is preferred but not mandatory. For more information, visit facebook.com/jobs/job-opening.