ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico BioPark Society has full-time and part-time job opportunities available for educators this summer at the ABQ BioPark. Positions are funded through the NM BioPark Society and are available at the Zoo, Aquarium, and Botanic Garden.

Educators must attend paid training in May and must be available to work Jun. 5 through Jul. 28. The work schedule is Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the full-day camps and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for half-day camps. Both positions pay $16 per hour and hours per week vary by assignment.

The minimum education requirement is a bachelor’s degree with coursework in science, education, or a related field. The ABQ BioPark also requires one year of full-time teaching experience for these roles and states that applicants must pass a background check.

BioPark Teacher Role Responsibilities

Conduct one or more of 15 different week-long day camps for grades K-1, 2-3, 4-6 or 7-9

Develop and implement daily lesson plans and activities for the assigned class

Promote conservation through experiential learning utilizing the BioPark’s exhibits and grounds

Maintain a safe learning environment

Engage each child in an active, inquiry-based, child-centered atmosphere

Supervise volunteers assigned to assist with each Camp BioPark classes

Communicate effectively with BioPark staff, campers, and parents/guardians of campers

Perform general administrative tasks associated with Camp BioPark

Teen Facilitator Role Responsibilities

Oversee the BioPark Nature Guides, which are a group of teens (ages 14 -18) along with adult captains who volunteer at learning centers, called Nature Stations.

Develop and conduct Nature Guide training classes

Facilitate the daily teaching done by the Nature Guides

Keep Nature Guides engaged and challenged

Conduct on-the-job training for new Nature Guides

Develop and implement new Nature Stations

Rotate work site weekly between the Zoo, Aquarium, and Botanic Garden

Communicate effectively with BioPark Education staff, volunteers, and parent/guardians

Provide end of summer certificates and letters of appreciation for the closing ceremonies

Perform general administrative tasks associated with the BioPark Nature Guide Program

To apply email a resume to Cheri Vogel, BioPark Education Curator, at cvogel@cabq.gov or drop it off in person at 903 Tenth Street southwest.