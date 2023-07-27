ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The League of United Latin America Citizens is bringing a large hiring event to Albuquerque on Wednesday. The hiring expo will feature more than 45 federal agencies and private organizations.

LULAC expects 500 jobs to be offered on the spot to qualified employees. “Were talking about very very interesting jobs, the whole gambit. You want to be a physicist? You want to be an engineer? You want to be in the Census, Homeland Security? A wide array of jobs for men and women,” said David Cruz, publicity and communications director of LULAC.

The job fair will take place Wednesday to Aug. 4 at the Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd Street Northwest, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. “We are proud to bring our job expo to the dynamic state of New Mexico, a beacon of our nation’s future and a unique reflection of our culture’s rich and diverse population,” said LULAC President Domingo Garcia.