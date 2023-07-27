ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The League of United Latin America Citizens is bringing a large hiring event to Albuquerque on Wednesday. The hiring expo will feature more than 45 federal agencies and private organizations.
LULAC expects 500 jobs to be offered on the spot to qualified employees. “Were talking about very very interesting jobs, the whole gambit. You want to be a physicist? You want to be an engineer? You want to be in the Census, Homeland Security? A wide array of jobs for men and women,” said David Cruz, publicity and communications director of LULAC.
The job fair will take place Wednesday to Aug. 4 at the Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd Street Northwest, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. “We are proud to bring our job expo to the dynamic state of New Mexico, a beacon of our nation’s future and a unique reflection of our culture’s rich and diverse population,” said LULAC President Domingo Garcia.
Federal agencies and private organizations attending the hiring fair:
- Census Bureau
- Center for Disease and Control and Prevention
- Federal Aviation Administration
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Social Security Administration
- Fish and Wildlife Service
- Food and Drug Administration
- ACC Redstone Arsenal
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Department of Agriculture
- U.S. Department of Commerce
- U.S. Department of Energy
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- U.S. Department of Justice
- U.S. Department of Labor
Cruz said those who attend the free hiring fair should bring their resumes and be prepared. “When you meet one of these recruiters, and you know that they are ready to do the one on one serious interview, come with your best experience points, prepare ahead, dress smart and be there with your smile on ready to go,” said Cruz. RSVP to the job fair here.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Over 100,000 New Mexicans no longer have suspended driver’s licenses
- Crime: Former corrections officer facing civil lawsuit for alleged sexual abuse
- Local News: Following abuse allegations, New Mexico is reworking the state’s Developmental Disabilities program
- Albuquerque: Actors picket outside Netflix studio complex in Albuquerque
The 94th Annual LULAC National Convention and Exposition will take place simultaneously through August 4 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The event is headlined by LULAC leaders and featured speakers including Labor Leader and Activist Dolores Huerta, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-TX 16th District), and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. It will also feature an annual Youth Convention filled with workshops designed to develop young people into impactful community leaders. Tickets for the conventions can be purchased here.