Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
News Resources
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
McConaughey to interview Dr. Fauci Thursday on Instagram Live
Dumpsters at all Gila National Forest for recreational users only, not household garbage
A week after blast, Beirut pauses to remember the dead
8th Annual New Mexico Kids Count Conference goes virtual due to pandemic
Video
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Extreme Heat
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Jobs
10 things you can do to nail your Zoom job interview
The best-paying occupations that don’t require an advanced degree
Pandemic wrecks global Class of 2020’s hopes for first job
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Albuquerque Police Chief of Staff accused of abusing city-issued credit card
Video
Albuquerque’s only water park auctioned for $54,000
Video
Mayor Keller gives update on demolitions of vacant properties
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
Albuquerque city councilors seek new vote on firearms provision
Video
Neighbor dispute in Taylor Ranch leads to deadly officer-involved shooting
Video
One dead following officer-involved shooting south of UNM
Video
Video Forecast
Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
NMSU experts: No murder hornets in New Mexico
Video
Albuquerque’s only water park auctioned for $54,000
Video
Presidential STEM award recipients have New Mexico ties
Video
More Don't Miss