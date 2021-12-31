New Mexico Crime Investigative Series 2021

If you’ve tuned in to the news any time throughout 2021, you probably know that there is a lot of violent crime in New Mexico and in Albuquerque in particular. The city has seen a record number of homicides, and KRQE News 13 has been reporting on the topic from the beginning. But now, we wanted to take a deeper look into the issue with a new data-focused series: “New Mexico Crime.”
Albuquerque’s deadliest year
Theories behind the rise in crime
Guns in New Mexico
Some gun laws fall short
New Mexico’s gun laws don’t always protect victims
The state has several firearm-related laws on the books. But data and case studies show that several key safety laws may not always be protecting victims of violence. Learn which laws have shortcomings and what lawmakers say about the issue in part 4 of the “New Mexico Crime” series.
Debate over diversion programs
What to do with low-level offenders
In recent years, there has been a call for diverting low-level offenders from jail. Instead of incarceration, they get services like drug use treatment. But community leaders don’t always see eye-to-eye on how often these services should be used. Learn about the debate in the part 5 of “New Mexico Crime.”
Getting more officers on the street
