Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials

More than 75 memorials in New Mexico are dedicated to those who have served our country. This interactive map shows you the locations of those Veteran monuments and memorials.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial State Park Angel Fire, NM Veterans’ Memorial Plaque, Otero County Clerk Alamogordo, NM Airborne Memorial Monument Alamogordo, NM Soldiers and Sailors Park Albuquerque, NM Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park Albuquerque, NM USS Bullhead Memorial Park Albuquerque, NM Bataan Memorial Park Albuquerque, NM Flame of Hope, Albuquerque International Sunport Albuquerque, NM Veterans’ Memorial Park Albuquerque, NM Vietnam War Memorial Bernalillo, NM Richard Rocco Memorial, Westside Community Center Albuquerque, NM Korean Veterans’ Memorial, Minium Park Aztec, NM Veterans’ Memorial Park Artesia, NM S Main St & Becker Ave Belen, NM Soldiers Memorial Park (9/11 Memorial) Belen, NM World War II Gun Mount, Old Lincoln County Courthouse Lincoln, NM Bataan Memorial Bridge, East Greene Street Carlsbad, NM Bataan Recreation Area Carlsbad, NM Khe Sanh Bridge Cibola County Town Triangle Veterans’ Flag Pole, Clayton Memorial Cemetery Clayton, NM Veteran Memorial Overlook, Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument Jemez Springs, NM 356th Infantry Tablet /Bataan Corridor, Luna County District Court Clerk Deming, NM Veterans Park, Deming Luna Mimbres Museum Deming, NM Phillip Valdez Memorial Bridge Espanola, NM Veterans’ Memorial Wall, Veterans’ Memorial Plaza Espanola, NM Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Farmington, NM All Veterans Memorial Plaza, Berg Park Farmington, NM Bataan Memorial Outdoor Classroom Silver City, NM Fort Stanton Employees Memorial (World War II), across from US Post Office Fort Stanton, NM Merchant Marine and Military Memorial Cemetery Fort Stanton, NM Hiroshi Miyamura Veterans’ Memorial, Located Hiroshi Miyamura High School Gallup, NM Navajo Code Talkers Memorial, Located entrance to Gallup Cultural Center Gallup, NM Veterans’ Park and Memorial Gallup, NM Vietnam War Memorial Plaque, Located at Hillcrest Cemetery Gallup, NM Texas Mounted Volunteers (Civil War), Glorieta Pass Battlefield, Located Pecos National Monument Glorieta, NM Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Friendship Park Grants, NM Confederate Air Force Museum, Lea County Airport Hobbs, NM Jarales Veterans’ War Memorial Jarales, NM Veteran’s Memorial Park Las Cruces, NM Veterans’ Park Las Vegas, NM Logan, New Mexico Veterans Memorial (All Wars), Located Logan Cemetery Logan, NM Hildago County Veterans Memorial (World War II – Bataan Death March/Battle of Corregidor), Located Hildago County Courthouse Lordsburg, NM Veterans Park Lordsburg, NM Veterans’ Monument (Ashley Pond) Los Alamos, NM Daniel Fernandez Memorial Park Los Lunas, NM USMC Park (Ervell Guevara Park), Located 4th and Cottonwood Streets Loving, NM Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial, 2000 Avenida de Mesilla Las Cruces, NM Veterans’ Memorial Plaque, St. Anthony’s Church Pecos, NM Veterans’ Memorial, Courthouse Square Portales, NM Veterans’ Memorial Building Portales, NM WWII Memorial, Ripley Park Raton, NM Colfax County Veteran’s Memorial, Raton City Municipal Court Raton, NM Private First Class Willie D. Martinez Memorial Bridge, NM State Highway 554; Mile marker 0.6 Rio Arriba County, NM Veterans Memorial Park Rio Rancho, NM Chaves County War Memorial, Chaves County Administrative Center Roswell, NM Roswell Veterans Memorial, Persian Gulf Monument, Chaves County War Memorial (All Wars), Naval Veterans Memorial, US Navy Anchor (All Wars) Roswell, NM Roswell German POW Iron Cross Roswell, NM POW/MIA/KIA Memorial Park Roswell, NM Wall of Honor at The New Mexico State Capitol Rotunda Santa Fe, NM Bataan Memorial Building Santa Fe, NM State of New Mexico Veterans Services Memorial (All Wars) Santa Fe, NM New Mexico National Guard & Bataan Memorial Museum Santa Fe, NM Santa Fe National Cemetery Ft. Craig Post Cemetery Memorial (Civil War, Indian Unrest, Battle of Valverde), Glorietta Pass Confederate Dead (Civil War), Memorial: All Wars, Women in Navy, China, Burma, India Veterans, World War II Glider Pilots) – Santa Fe, NM To the Heroes of the Federal Army, Santa Fe Plaza Santa Fe, NM USS Santa Fe CL-60, Located corner San Francisco and Lincoln Avenues Santa Fe, NM Freddie I. Branch Bridge Santa Cruz, NM The Mormon Battalion Santo Domingo Pueblo, NM For Southern Independence Socorro, NM Bataan Memorial, Taos Plaza Taos, NM Bataan Memorial Building, Taos Convention Center Taos, NM Veterans Memorial Park Truth or Consequences, NM Veteran’s Park Tularosa, NM New Mexico Vietnam Memorial, 9350 Highway 478 Vado, NM Village Of Tijeras Vietnam Memorial, Luis Garcia Park Tijeras, NM Trinity Site (World War II) White Sands Proving Grounds Veterans’ Monument (Cemetery) Hagerman, NM Manzano Mesa Multi-Gen Center Wall Albuquerque, NM