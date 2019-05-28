Trending Stories

Read more stories

More Stories

Read more stories

More Investigations Stories

Funeral home customers to be repaid, following KXAN investigation

by Brittany Glas /

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of customers who lost thousands of dollars through prepaid funeral contracts with Peel and Son Funeral Home, Inc. will be repaid, following a KXAN investigation into the company’s illegal sale of those contracts.

KXAN first reported on the Peel and Son prepaid contracts in October of 2018 . The Texas Department of Banking had opened an investigation into the local funeral home business in August because its owner, Billy F. Peel, was illegally selling prepaid funeral benefit contracts. These actions were illegal because Peel wasn’t licensed to sell prepaid funeral contracts.

Peel collected more than $500,000 in prepaid funeral payments from nearly 250 customers, or about 235 contracts, since 2006, according to the department.

Placeholder Image
Test Caption
Read the Full Article

Trending Gallery

Story Grid: Homepage Hero

Read more stories

Story Grid: Two Column

Read more stories

Story Grid: Left Well One Col

More Top Stories

Headline List

Story Grid: Left Well One Col

More Top Stories

Story Grid: Left Well One Col

More Top Stories

Story Grid: Left Well One Col

More Top Stories

Story Grid: Left Well One Col

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Article List: Carousel (Drop-In Context)

Read more stories

Article List: Carousel (Sidebar Context)

Article List: Carousel (External Gallery Context)

Placeholder Image

Will Power races to the pole position at IndyCar Classic

Placeholder Image

Will Power races to the pole position at IndyCar Classic

Placeholder Image

Will Power races to the pole position at IndyCar Classic

Placeholder Image

Will Power races to the pole position at IndyCar Classic

Placeholder Image

Will Power races to the pole position at IndyCar Classic

Placeholder Image

Will Power races to the pole position at IndyCar Classic

Placeholder Image

Will Power races to the pole position at IndyCar Classic

Placeholder Image

Will Power races to the pole position at IndyCar Classic

Placeholder Image

Will Power races to the pole position at IndyCar Classic

Placeholder Image

Photo Gallery Carousel

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. May 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image
Placeholder Image

Article List: Featured

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Panel 0

Panel 1

Panel 2

Panel 3

Panel 4

Panel 5

Panel 6

Panel 7

Trending 2-col w/ slat top border

Video Carousel

Video 1

Placeholder Image

Video 2

Placeholder Image

Video 3

Placeholder Image

Video 4

Placeholder Image

Video 5

Placeholder Image
Watch more videos

Trending 2-col: First column is stacked / has no image / is media type

Enter to Win

Don't Miss