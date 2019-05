Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. U.S. Marines bear flags as they walk past the graves of U.S. soldiers, most of them killed in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood, before a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle on Memorial Day at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery as the nearby church at Belleau stands behind on May 27, 2018 near Chateau-Thierry, France. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

On Memorial Day, Americans honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Many celebrate the occasion by visiting cemeteries, memorials or by participating in family activities. Take our quiz to see how well you know the holiday.