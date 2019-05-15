Big Bang Theory Trivia

The finale of “The Big Bang Theory” marks the series’ end after 12 years on the air.  The television series is celebrated as an incredibly successful creation with a total of 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins to date.

“The Big Bang Theory” series finale airs on CBS Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 7 p.m. Beginning at 8:30 p.m. will be a behind-the-scenes special, “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell” starring Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki.

Think you know Sheldon and the gang? Take our Big Bang Theory quiz to find out. 

