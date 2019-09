(KRQE) – With Halloween just around the corner, here’s a look at the top treats in the Land of Enchantment.

The website CandyStore.com compiled a map using data from 12 years of bulk candy sales. The most popular candy in New Mexico was candy corn. Second place goes to Jolly Ranchers, followed by Milky Ways.

As for the top candy in the nation, the website says that goes to Skittles.